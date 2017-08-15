Albuquerque skyline may get new ‘tallest skyscraper’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque could be a little closer to adding a new tallest building to its skyline. The proposals are in as the mayor’s office wraps up its skyline competition.

“Over the last 20 years we haven’t had a skyscraper really reach the height we were hoping for,” said Gilbert Montano, the Mayor’s Chief of Staff.

Project proposals were accepted up until a month ago, but the submissions have remained a secret even from the mayor and his staff.

For confidentiality reasons, the mayor’s office won’t say how many entries they’ve gotten, except to say several.

“We don’t want to taint or bias any kind of the scores or opinions of it,” said Montano.

Right now, downtown’s tallest building is the newly named U.S. Eagle building and it stands at 351 feet and built in 1990.

After almost three decades, the mayor’s office thinks it’s time for a change, even offering vacant property to a developer to help make it happen.

“The timing seems very fit to be able to incentivize a couple pieces of property, or to be able to develop your own property,” said Montano.

People are ready for downtown to get a new look.

“It will attract more tourists to liven up the downtown area more,” said Anna Salinas.

A team of judges chosen by the mayor’s office will select the winning entry next month, but the project wouldn’t begin until after Mayor Berry leaves office in December.

“We hope it’s not something that would die after we leave office, but we certainly want to set up the outcome so at least whoever is in the next administration can move forward,” said Montano.

The two potential locations for the new building are Third Street and Marquette or Second Street and Silver, right across the street from the Rail Runner station.

The winner will be chosen next month.