Valencia County Sheriff responds after deputy accused of stealing from farmer

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Valencia County Sheriff is responding to allegations that one of his deputies stole hay from a local farmer.

“We don’t have enough facts to substantiate that there was hay stolen,” Sheriff Louis Buckhard said.

As KRQE News 13 reported on Friday, a Belen-area farmer says photos show Deputy Freddy Torres stealing bales of hay.

The farmer, Matthew Chavez, says he set up the hidden camera after noticing his hay was slowly disappearing.

The sheriff says they did ask State Police to investigate but they declined saying it appears to be a civil matter since Chavez and Torres had done business in the past. Torres claims he and Chavez had an arrangement, but Chavez says, “No way.”

The sheriff says if more information comes to light that proves a crime was committed they will look into it again.

“I want to get to the truth and want to make sure we have all the information we can have so we can possibly have in order to conclude this,” Sheriff Buckhard said.

The sheriff says they’re investigating if Torres violated policy. He was seen in uniform in one of those pictures, but not actually taking hay.

Chavez says this isn’t over. He says he is talking with State Police and wants to pursue charges.