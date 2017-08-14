Two groups join forces to tackle auto theft in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new effort to crack down on car burglaries and the other crimes it leads to has resulted in the first two big cases.

The Fraud Bureau with the Office of Superintendent of Insurance and the Second Judicial District Attorney’s Office have joined forces, to put suspected thieves behind bars.

They say the car burglaries and thefts are among other things affecting insurance rates.

The task force is now working to cut down on the district attorney’s massive case load.

Last week they were able to get an indictment of Andrew Otero and Josephine Aguilar.

It’s the first of 18 cases assigned to the task force.

Between the two, the pair has racked up more than 40 charges, involving auto theft.

The task force is ramping up efforts, after Albuquerque, was named as the number one state for auto theft.