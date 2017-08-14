Thief caught on surveillance stealing shoes from man’s home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Could there be a shoe bandit out there? An Albuquerque man woke up for a morning jog, but when he went for his running shoes, they were gone.

Daniel Molina said he left his shoes outside Sunday night because they were muddy from getting caught in the rain. When he went for them this morning, they weren’t there.

“It worries you because you can’t leave your stuff outside, your personal belongings or items. We got kids. You know you can’t let them play in the front yard anymore. You don’t know who’s passing by,” Daniel Molina said.

After reviewing his surveillance footage, Molina saw a younger man leaning his bike against Molina’s wall and walking up to the door step.

That’s when he looked down at the shoes, snatched them and didn’t look back.

“Crooks, unfortunately, will steal pretty much anything. They will go on your porches just to steal lawn chairs. It’s known to happen to make a quick buck, so unfortunately they will do that,” said Simon Drobik with Albuquerque Police.

Molina said the person who made off with his shoes didn’t ring the doorbell. He just took what he could grab, and walked off.

Molina said his neighborhood is a quiet one near St. Pius High School, but he also said he would like to see more police patrolling the area.