The Santa Fe Indian Market launches its 95th season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Santa Fe Indian Market is the largest and most prestigious juried Native arts show in the world and its 95th event begins this week.

Since it’s inception in 1922, the SF Indian Market has regularly attracted more than 120,000 visitors from all over the world to buy art directly from roughly 1,000 artists from 200+ federally recognized tribes from the U.S. and Canada. For many visitors, the Indian Market provides a unique opportunity to meet Native artists and learn about contemporary Indian arts and cultures that boast quality and authenticity.

