State Fair unveils new official beer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The State Fair unveiled its new official beer Monday, and you don’t have to wait until fair time to get it.

The new brew comes from Marble Brewery, and is a pale ale with a hint of local wildflower honey.

It comes in an eye-catching yellow and black bee-themed can, a nod to that local honey ingredient.

“It’s an honor. Definitely happy to represent the State Fair with our greatest talents combining four ingredients, in this case, five, to make something that’s truly delicious and craveable,” Ted Rice, Marble Brewery owner, said.

The brew is available statewide starting Monday. You can find it on tap at all of Marble’s Albuquerque breweries, and in cans at local stores.

Of course, you’ll also be able to find it at the fair starting September 7.