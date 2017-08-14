State Fair unveils new official beer

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The State Fair unveiled its new official beer Monday, and you don’t have to wait until fair time to get it.

The new brew comes from Marble Brewery, and is a pale ale with a hint of local wildflower honey.

It comes in an eye-catching yellow and black bee-themed can, a nod to that local honey ingredient.

“It’s an honor. Definitely happy to represent the State Fair with our greatest talents combining four ingredients, in this case, five, to make something that’s truly delicious and craveable,” Ted Rice, Marble Brewery owner, said.

The brew is available statewide starting Monday. You can find it on tap at all of Marble’s Albuquerque breweries, and in cans at local stores.

Of course, you’ll also be able to find it at the fair starting September 7.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s