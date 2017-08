SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe Public Schools worker has reportedly resigned because of looming felony charges.

Stephen Fresquez, 50, a human resources director with the schools was arrested for allegedly breaking into the home of his estranged wife and beating up her boyfriend.

He now faces a fourth-degree felony charge for breaking and entering and misdemeanors of assault and battery.

Fresquez has now resigned. He worked for the district, for about eight months.