Ryan Howard wouldn’t mind a September call up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The newest member of the Albuquerque Isotopes, former Philadelphia Phillies star Ryan Howard admits he needs the work as he tries to get back to big league form.

Before signing a minor league contract with the Colorado Rockies, Howard had tried his luck with the Atlanta Braves. He was signed back in April and released in May. Howard played eleven games with the Braves triple A team and was only batting .184.

So far he is enjoying his run with the Albuquerque Isotopes.

“This is my first time being over in this league,” said Howard. “I was always in the International League. So, I always heard things about the ball flying, the elevation and things, and now I kind of get to experience it.”

In his Isotopes debut Sunday, Howard was 1 for 6 at the plate, but said he was pleased with some of his at bats.

“A little bit further ahead than what I thought I would be for not seeing some game action for awhile,” said Howard.