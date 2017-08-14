‘RV Camp’ pops up in vacant lot near Eubank, Menaul

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A piece of property on Eubank just south of Menaul has been vacant for nearly a decade. However, it hasn’t been empty.

“A place for people to come and dump trash and there are a couple campers back there where people are living. We’ve actually seen tents in the past,” said Mark Sharratt, who lives nearby.

“I called 311 because there were homeless people in their little tents back there,” said Norma Sims, who also lives near the lot.

As of Monday evening, there were two RVs accompanied by cars, as well as three other cars for sale parked in the empty lot.

One of the RVs and its accompanying car did not have license plates. The RV had various windows down and had dirty laundry hanging from the ladder. The car with that RV, a blue Mazda, was totaled.

The city is aware of the problem. Neighbors say they’ve seen the city and the Albuquerque Police Department come and clean up the lot on multiple occasions.

An Albuquerque developer, Glenn Wright, says he has a permanent solution to this problem.

“One more month, we’re breaking ground, we’ll have our fences up, we’ll have construction crews out there it’ll be easier to maintain,” said Wright.

Wright works for SVN, the company redeveloping the Snow Heights Promenade. The original businesses there all shut down in 2008 and a fire followed the closure.

However, neighbors say this development just creates a new set of problems.

“Part of the plan is going to have rooftop bar or dining, so who knows what they’re going to be looking at me doing in the backyard,” said Sharratt.

“They can move the homeless at least. We can’t move a night club or delivery trucks,” said Sims.

Not all neighbors share the same sentiment. Some believe this development will help the area in more ways than one.

“It’d be a good thing. It would bring business in and keep the homeless out and all that,” said a neighbor who did not want to be named.

The development is set to break ground next week.