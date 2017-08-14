Residents fed up with stench from sewer project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents said the smell is unbearable as a $1.6 million sewage project goes on right outside their front door.

“You can’t eat. I mean, you’re constantly sick from your stomach,” Viviano Gallegos said. “You’re always nauseous. It’s just hard.”

KRQE News 13 spoke with Gallegos last Thursday at his home on Goff Boulevard near Bridge Boulevard.

Right in front of it was an opening into the sewer where crews were working, releasing a terrible smell even inside the house, Gallegos said.

“It’s pure sewage. It’s pure, like a backed up toilet,” he said.

He said it smelled that way for weeks, that his grandchildren couldn’t go outside to play and that the family couldn’t use the air conditioner because it would just bring in more of that odor.

The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority said it’s part of a project that started three weeks ago to replace about 1,500 feet of sewer pipeline on Goff Boulevard from 5 Points Road to Poplar Lane because the pipeline is more than 50 years old.

“It’s collapsing in places, that’s caused sinkholes in the road and holes in the road,” Public Affairs Manager David Morris said.

He said occasionally the project involves cleaning out the sewer line.

“During those times, it’s very hard to control the odors that are created from the cleaning process,” Morris said.

It has been a few days since that work happened and the smell wasn’t too bad on Monday, but it’s not over yet.

“It’s going to need to happen again on an intermittent basis as the project continues,” Morris said.

The project is scheduled to continue through mid to late November.

The Water Utility Authority said it plans to visit with the family on Tuesday to discuss the issue.