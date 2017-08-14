Residents: Billboards distract from scenic view in Alamogordo

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Sitting in the middle of a valley, Alamogordo residents should have scenic mountain views — instead they see lines of billboards.

“They’re distracting to the view and they’re invasive,” a Cloudcroft resident said.

“To me it makes the town look cheap, White Sands Boulevard is the face of the town,” Amy Swanson, Alamogordo resident, said.

The advertising hasn’t gone unnoticed. Residents say over the past 10 years they’ve seen more and more advertising on White Sands Boulevard and it’s changing the city.

“You can definitely tell the difference when there’s quite a few more billboards then there were usually,” Mark Salinas said. He claims it almost seems like Albuquerque.

“It takes away from the traditional home-style feel,” Salinas said.

Some residents are even concerned about the safety hazards the billboards can present.

“If we aren’t supposed to be looking at our phones, how is it good for our eyes to be distracted to something three or four stories up in the sky?” Swanson asked.

Claiming billboards are a blemish to the view, one resident presented the issue before city commissioners. Now, they’re discussing an ordinance to restrict billboard advertising.

“I think the main focus should be to make the strip look its best so that as you’re approaching you’re like, ‘Oh, this is what this town has,'” Swanson said.

However, not all residents are opposed to the ads as long as they’re boosting the local economy.

“This is a military town and a lot of advertisement means a lot of business, and that’s always good for a small town,” Victoria Theriot, Alamogordo resident, said.

More information on the ordinance will be provided at the next city council meeting on August 22 at 6:30 p.m.