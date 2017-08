ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says traffic is shut down at Fourth and Osuna due to a suspicious package.

BCSO says traffic is shut down in all directions. The Albuquerque Police Bomb Squad is also assisting.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

No further information is available at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates.

