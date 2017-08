ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city wants new regulations for pawn shops and gold and silver exchanges to help curb property crime. Monday night, a committee discussed a “pawnbroker ordinance.”

It would require businesses to keep detailed logs, including the sellers fingerprints, address, and pictures of the items.

Buyers would also be restricted from paying anyone in cash.

The ordinance requires sellers be paid by check after a waiting period of three days while the information is looked over.