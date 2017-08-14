New Mexico lawmakers team up to help stop crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A team of lawmakers is working to create legislation to stop all the crimes New Mexico is seeing.

It’s made up of two Democrats and two Republicans. Rep. Antonio “Mo” Maestas says they will be studying the way other states have reformed their criminal justice systems.

They say number one is taking a hard look at funding, everything from police to the courts. He says it will make the process from arrest to trial quicker, and better track repeat offenders.

“We’ll be looking at when people get out of prison — 95 percent of people get out of prison, and what do we do with them, how do we get them back on their feet,” he said.

Rep. Maestas says they also will be looking at the length of sentences.

