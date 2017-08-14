New Mexico Bandidos members held in Texas in firearms case

EL PASO, Texas (AP) – New Mexico members of a motorcycle gang authorities have labeled a criminal organization has been arrested on firearms charges in El Paso.

The El Paso Times reports that five members of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club were arrested last week after a traffic stop.

Police said all five men were arrested on charges of unlawful carrying of a firearm.

Authorities say the members were in El Paso for the funeral of club chapter leader Juan Martinez Jr., who died after he was shot in a bar fight July 30.

Tensions between the Bandidos and the rival Vagos Motorcycle Club in Santa Fe have forced authorities there to increase patrols.

The FBI says the Bandidos are known as a criminal organization made up of more than 5,000 members and associates.

