New bus routes for APS students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many students will be hopping on the bus for the first time Monday.

Albuquerque Public Schools says to make sure your kids are aware of changes to bus stop locations this year before they head out the door.

APS says the district is not experiencing any driver shortage this year, employing 214 bus drivers along with another 222 through bus contractors.

First, you will want to find out where your bus stop is and figure out the pickup and drop off times.

