ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial order of the three charged in the raping and killing 10 -year-old Victoria Martens could be decided Monday.

Michelle Martens—Victoria’s mother, her boyfriend Fabian Gonzales and his cousin Jessica Kelley are accused in Victoria’s murder.

The three will be tried separately in that case, but we do not know yet who will go first.

That could be decided Monday in a motion hearing later this morning.

The three are not expected to appear in court.