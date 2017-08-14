Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast

View Active Weather Alerts >>

Moisture will continue to be pushed out of the state over the next few days. The best chance for storms on Tuesday will be across the eastern third of the state. Meanwhile, western and central areas will see partly sunny skies with few if any storms. The chance for showers and storms will further decrease on Wednesday. Even the eastern portion of the state should dry out. More moisture will seep back in for late in the work week.

