DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Mark Redwine is back in Colorado to face charges in the death of his son, Dylan.

Redwine was booked into the La Plata County Jail on Monday just before 5 p.m. following extradition from Washington state.

Redwine was arrested there last month and charged with second degree murder after a grand jury indictment for Dylan’s death in 2012.

The boy disappeared in November of that year during a court-ordered visit with his dad.