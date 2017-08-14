Man caught on camera breaking into cars outside Albuquerque business

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque business owner says he caught a man on surveillance breaking into customers’ cars.

It happened at Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen near Central and Zuni during lunch Monday.

The owner says a man in a silver VW Bug pulled up to a man’s SUV and stole his gym bag.

“We are so busy that we usually don’t have that much issues. We may have to come out and chase people away from panhandling, but we haven’t had any break-ins for a while,” owner Robert Vick said.

The thief also broke into a van through its window and stole a backpack.