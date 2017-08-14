Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: A few overnight showers will linger through sunrise before dissipating late morning. A round of scattered storms will develop late afternoon and evening, favoring the higher terrain of western NM and the Eastern Plains. A few of these storms may be strong to severe near the TX/NM stateline – we’ll send out alerts as needed via the KRQE Weather app. Afternoon temperatures will warm near to just above seasonal averages in the 70s, 80s and 90s.

TUESDAY Drier air punching in from the west will begin limiting rain chances over western NM. Expect hit & miss storms over the higher terrain of west NM with more scattered coverage within the Plains. Afternoon temperatures will be similar to Monday’s with the Albuquerque-metro area in the mid- to upper 80s.