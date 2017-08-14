John’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

As drier air pushes into New Mexico from the west, showers and storms will become more sparse over the next couple of days. Storms across western New Mexico will be limited mainly to the high terrain, while another round of scattered showers and storms are expected east.

Drier air will continue to work into the east, leading to fewer storms Tuesday and even fewer for Wednesday. The latter part of the week is expected to be dry across most of the state. Another surge of moisture will come in for the weekend and early next week.