In The Kitchen: Dairy Max Back-To-School Breakfast

Sara Robbins from Dairy Max, joined New Mexico Living to show us how to make a variety of healthy back-to-school breakfast meals.

In order to be healthy, be sure to include healthy ingredients in your breakfast. Use ingredients such as proteins, which can include, milk, cheese, yogurt, nuts and eggs. The best grains to use for breakfast are waffles, cereal and oatmeal. Always include a variety of fresh and frozen fruit.

