Helping Hands: New Mexico Mission Of Mercy

Dentist, Dr. Tom Schripsema from the New Mexico Dental Association Foundation, joined New Mexico Living to talk to us about the free dental services provided by the New Mexico Mission Of Mercy.

The NMMOM is a national non-profit which brings Dentist and other health providers together to offer free dental services to the community. This year’s event is happening September 22 to 23, at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

For more information, visit their website.

