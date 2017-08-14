Gov. Martinez: Charlottesville violence a ‘cowardly attack’

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – The nation’s only Latina governor is joining Democrats and fellow Republicans in denouncing violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, linked to white supremacists. GOP New Mexico Gov.

Susana Martinez said Saturday she was asking her state residents to pray for the victims in Charlottesville and to condemn “the white supremacists responsible for this cowardly attack.”

She says the attack was a reminder that evil still existed in the world but she remained confident Americans would be united.

Her comments came as other Republican governors, like Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, denounced violence in Charlottesville linked to a white nationalist rally.

Police say a car rammed into a crowd of protesters, killing at least one.

Republican President Donald Trump is facing criticism for not acknowledging that white supremacists were responsible for the violence.