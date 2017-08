ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The former Albuquerque Public School teacher accused of child sex crimes is scheduled to face the first of two trials.

Kenneth Jehle is accused of touching a Taft Middle school student and making her watch him touch himself at his Albuquerque home.

A judge decided there will be separate trials for two different victims involved.

The first set is scheduled to begin Monday.

Jehle is facing more than 37 years behind bars.

He’s since been fired by APS.