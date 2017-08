ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Espanola Police are looking for an escapee.

Police say Gary Martinez is accused of shooting a man in a pickup on Thursday.

They say after being arrested, Martinez escaped by moving his handcuffs from behind his back to in front of him while in a police cruiser.

They say he then, removed the panel that controls the windows, lowered it and escaped.

If you see him, immediately call 911.