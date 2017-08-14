DWI victims’ memorial struggles with weed problem

MORIARITY, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico National DWI Victims’ Memorial of Perpetual Tears is a place for people to mourn.

“This marker field represents those who have passed away from DWI accidents,” explained Sharalynn Lucero, with the Memorial of Perpetual Tears.

The memorial sits right along Interstate 40 in Moriarty. Although it’s advertised on its website as looking much cleaner, the field of markers is now covered in weeds.

“We are gracious that we do have a lot rain coming into New Mexico, but it does create a problem with the weeds,” said Lucero.

On top of the out-of-control weeds, they also have a gopher problem, weakening the ground and creating an ideal place for weeds to grow.

“They tear up that under lining they have under the markers and the weeds just sprout up,” said Lucero.

She said they’ve already taken one whole ton of weeds to the landfill, and there’s still a ton of weeding to do.

It’s a task so daunting, one volunteer said it took her two hours to make a pile just over 5-feet tall.

“This memorial belongs to all of us, and I just have the time. I’m a retired state employee and I feel I can come and donate a little time and pull some weeds,” said Mary Garcia.

She’s one of the few volunteers who help out around the memorial.

“I have lost family members, friends to this unfortunate event that happens,” said Garcia.

Although she works hours at a time, she said there’s only so much she and the two staff members can do.

“We have made tremendous efforts already to try and get this underway, we just need more help,” said Lucero.