Durango mountain biker struck, killed by lightning

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A Durango mountain biker was struck and killed by lightning this past weekend.

The Durango Herald reports, 24-year-old John Daniel Huisjen, was biking near Lizard Head Wilderness close to Telluride, with his girlfriend.

She says they got caught in a sudden lightning storm and tried to seek shelter below the tree line.

The lightning still found them, striking Huisjen.

Despite there being an off duty EMT in the area, Huisjen could not be saved.

The girlfriend was taken to the hospital, with non-life threatening injuries.

Huisjen was a student at Fort Lewis College.