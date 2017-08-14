Deputies: Fatal shooting stems from 2015 murder case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Valencia County detectives believe Lawrence Chavez Jr. was one of the players involved in a 2015 homicide investigation, but Sunday he ended up dead.

Just after 8 a.m. Sunday, Bernalillo County deputies were called to a South Valley home near Isleta and I-25 in reference to a shooting. They found Lawrence Chavez Jr., 42, inside.

Later in the day, deputies caught up with Angelina Weaver, 28. and Dale Koch, 39. They were both arrested and charged with Chavez’s murder.

According to a criminal complaint, Weaver went to Chavez’s dad’s South Valley home with Koch and another man. Chavez Sr. told detectives that Weaver had visited his son more than once and thought the two were friends.

Sunday morning, he said the two were arguing and just as he heard his son yell, “not in front of my dad,” that’s when detectives believe Koch shot Chavez Jr., killing him.

Deputies said this stems from the 2015 murder of Dante Shepherd whose body was found in a ditch near Belen.

“Ultimately we charged Adrian Maestas with that homicide,” Valencia County Deputy Chief Gary Hall said last month in an interview.

Maestas is Weaver’s boyfriend. Detectives said she called him in jail the day before Chavez Jr. was killed, because she believed he had implicated her and Maestas in the 2015 homicide.

The criminal complaint states that she told Maestas, “This is all a shock to me… I thought he was one of us.”

Chavez Jr. died a day after that phone call was made.

However, Valencia County detectives said Chavez Jr. also had a hand in the Shepherd case. Just last month, he was charged with kidnapping and rape of a woman detectives said witnessed Shepherd’s murder.

Both Koch and Weaver are being held without bond. Weaver and Koch were both booked at MDC and charged with murder.

In June, a judge dismissed the murder charges against Maestas in the Shepherd killing, citing a lack of probable cause. Deputies said they plan to re-file but didn’t say when or if they’d re-charge Maestas a second time.

Valencia County said it’s working with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and Albuquerque Police on both cases.

BCSO said the third person who was with Koch and Weaver when they killed Chavez Jr. was also arrested, because he had four felony warrants out for his arrest. The county said it is not releasing his identity at this time because “his involvement is still under investigation.”