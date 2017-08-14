Dallas Cowboys training camp continues as players work on staying focused

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some call it the toughest week in training camp — the Dallas Cowboys will wrap up the Oxnard, California portion of their training camp Friday.

“Just because we break camp from here doesn’t mean camp actually ends,” said Cowboys’ receiver Cole Beasley. “You know, we just have it somewhere hotter so…”

The hard work will continue at the Cowboys new training facility in Frisco, Texas.

“Keep doing what you been doing you know. Keep your head down, keep grinding, just taking one day at a time,” said Cowboys Guard La’el Collins. “You know, we will be home pretty soon, but you can’t beat this California weather either.”

The Cowboys will host the Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday.