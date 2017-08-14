State inspectors make their rounds to visit green chile roasters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Chile season is in full swing, but before roasters toss in the green chile, they have to get the green light from inspectors.

It’s all about safety for roasters like Chile Traditions.

“It’s chile time! Time to get your chile and get it put away for the winter. This is a very good time for everybody. This is something that we really look forward to here in New Mexico,” said Chile Traditions owner Ken Dewees.

Before roasters like Chile Traditions can serve to fellow New Mexicans, they need a permit from Clay Bailey, the LP Gas Bureau Chief.

“We got eight inspectors that cover the state of New Mexico when we have chile roasters coming up all over,” said Bailey.

The so-called “Superman of Chile” gave KRQE News 13 a behind the scenes look at an inspection, and the rules chile roaster need to follow.

“We’re looking for housekeeping, making sure there’s a fire extinguisher, and also we’re looking at visiting with the individual that’s operating the stand. We’re watching them fire it up, making sure they know how to operate it properly, make sure they know how to ignite it properly for their safety along with the public safety,” said Bailey.

Bailey also looks at hoses and wires to make sure they’re safe and uses special tools to check propane tanks. One of them is called the hydrocarbon detector. It helps the inspectors find gas leaks. If it finds one, it makes a sound and lets them know the leak is there.

The inspection is a task that Chile Traditions owner Ken Dewees is on board with.

“This is a family run business. These people that are here with me are my family and we want to make sure that they’re safe,” said Dewees.

Bailey adds that safety is the number one priority.

“It is a good investment. I’d say the chile roasting inspections are one of the number one priorities for us,” said Bailey.

LP inspects about 280 to 300 chile stands every year. Bailey says in the 15 years he’s been doing inspections, they’ve only had one fire at a chile stand.