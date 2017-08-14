August 14th Morning Rush: First day of APS, 155 crossing guards hired to help keep kids safe

1. Many Albuquerque Public School students are up early this morning preparing for the first day of school. The Albuquerque Police Department is warning drivers to be extra careful on the roads and keep an eye out for kids in crosswalks. APD has hired 155 crossing guards to keep kids safe this school year. Police say slow down and be patient when you approach a crosswalk and pay attention to instructions. APS also says it’s made changes to bus stop locations and pick-up times so that more students have an opportunity to get to have a free breakfast at their school.

2. A few overnight showers will linger through sunrise before dissipating late morning.

3.The man accused of running his car into a crowd in Charlottesville, Virginia will appear in court. James Alex Fields Jr., 20, faces several charges including second-degree murder. He’s accused of killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others. Authorities say Fields was seen wearing the unofficial uniform of a white supremacist group right before the crash and was attending a white nationalist protest against plans to remove a confederate statue from a public park.

4. A New Mexico father is pleading with the public to help find the commemorative gun that belongs to his marine son. Larry Rice says he arrived at his Los Lunas home last week and found his front door open. He says a crook ransacked the house and even tried to burn it down. He believes that thief stole a gun customized to commemorate his deployment to the Middle East. It is a 30/30 rifle with gold plating with “Jesse Rice” engraved on one side. If you have any information you are asked to call the police.

5. Monday is the last day to help State Police take the top spot in a 2018 calendar. The American Association of State Troopers is holding a vote to determine the best looking State Police cruiser in the U.S. It will appear on the cover of the Association’s calendar next year.

Morning’s Top Stories