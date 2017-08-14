APD hires 155 crossing guards to keep kids safe this school year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-Albuquerque Public Schools will open its doors for the start of a brand new school year Monday morning.

While parents prepare their kids for school, the district is encouraging them to talk to their kids about safety.

This year there will be more than 100 crossing guards set for every elementary school throughout the district, ready to keep an eye on your little ones. Before the first bell rings, the Albuquerque Police Department is asking you to do your part in getting your kids to and from school safely.

“Introduce yourself. Introduce your kiddo to the crossing guard. They’ll be there all year. They want to make those relationships and create those bonds and that helps it make it easier for everyone,” Celina Espinoza, communications and community outreach director with APD said.

APD has hired 155 crossing guards to keep kids safe this school year. Each crossing guard hired must be screened, go through classroom training and then just like police officers, go through on the job training.

Riham Moussa is one of the crossing guards who passed that test and is now working at Comanche Elementary.

She says as kids get ready to head to school, there are certain things that they must pay attention to as they approach a cross walk with a guard.

“We will tell them please just wait a little bit here and we will tell you when we are ready and then we stop the traffic. Or stop sign crossing and then we tell them you’re free to go,” Moussa said.

APD says motorists also need to be on the lookout for kids walking to school. Moussa says if cars do not stop, she will report them to her supervisor within APD.

APD says while all 74 elementary schools will be staffed with crossing guards, they still have vacancies they’re looking to fill.

The salary of a crossing guard is $12 an hour.