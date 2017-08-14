Albuquerque city councilor wants to stop Irving Boulevard widening project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As traffic gets worse and worse on Albuquerque’s growing westside, the city councilor there wants to yank a road project that could ease congestion.

City Councilor Dan Lewis says it’s what the neighbors living here want, but the city says this project is in the best interest for people driving through the neighborhood.

“We improved the section between La Paz and Universe several years ago to improve the intersection one, put in a traffic signal,” said Melissa Lozoya, with the city’s Municipal Development.

Soon, though, changes to Irving might completely stop.

At Monday night’s city council finance committee meeting, Councilor Dan Lewis is asking the city to stop work on Irving and put the money in a more needed area.

“The best way forward would be for us to continue to look at it and the existing dollars that we had designated toward that we’re going to move toward to a critical project, which is Westside Boulevard,” said Councilor Lewis.

The city has already completed phase one of trying to alleviate traffic problems on Irving from La Paz to Unser.

In the next phase, the city planned to widen Irving between Unser and Eagle Ranch from two lanes to four.

Long time resident Pete Reser has lived on Irving for 37 years and has been against the project since the city started planning it in 2015.

“Four lanes of traffic is going to totally eviscerate our neighborhood. This is a residential neighborhood that’s been here since 1962,” said Reser.

However, the city’s Municipal Development Department says the changes to Irving are necessary for the greater good.

“Irving Boulevard is one of the major arterials in this area. It serves as as a key link of our network on the west side,” said Lozoya.

If it’s approved at the meeting on Monday, it will go before a full committee next Monday.

The city has already spent more than $2 million on other stretches of Irving over the past few years to make it more driver friendly. Work on phase two is supposed to start in 2020.