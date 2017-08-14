3rd Annual Mac and Cheese festival creates excitement at KRQE

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The 3rd Annual Mac & Cheese Fest returns to Albuquerque this week.

When most people think of “comfort food,” the first thing that comes to mind is an old staple: macaroni and cheese. Everyone remembers mom’s version and there is that convenient boxed option that results in an interesting shade of orange cheese.

Fans of mac and cheese will find that today’s versions are as diverse as the population eating them. From simple fare to the most complex gourmet combinations, it will all be on hand, Saturday, August 19 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Macaroni & Cheese Festival at the Anderson-Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum.

To celebrate the event, anchors at KRQE learned how to assemble a fancy cheese board.

For more information, visit the Mac & Cheese Fest website.