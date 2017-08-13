The Lovington Wildcats are ready to bounce back in 2017

Lovington Wildcats are ready to bounce back in 2017

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Lovington Wildcats are coming into their 2017 season with a chip on their shoulder. They are coming off of a 1-9 performance in 2016, and that is definitely not where this program wants to be.

“They are hungry, we have a lot of kids returning. Offensively we have 6 returning and we got 7 returning defensively. So, we have got some experience coming back, and there has been a lot of energy, and we are excited about the things to come”, said Head coach Anthony Gonzales.

This is Coach Gonzales’ 2nd season as head coach at Lovington, and that brings more confidence in him as well as his players, who now know the system much better. Lovington has 17 state titles to their credit, and the players believe it’s time to get back to that winning mentality.

“We have been putting in a lot of work hitting the weight room all summer long, all offseason, and even during last year. The effort is going to be better we are going to be bigger and stronger. Ys sir I want to win, I want to take Lovington back to winning games like they were back in the day”, said senior offensive and defensive lineman Preston White.

The Wildcats will kick off their season on the 25th at home hosting Chaparral High School.