Teton Saltes makes the move to Offensive Line

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Former Valley Viking and highly recruited, Teton Saltes seemed to be fitting in on the UNM Defensive Line in his now Redshirt Freshman year. On the Lobos annual Fan Photo day at DreamStyle Stadium the team showcased their new and improved pass game, their always explosive run game, but also Teton Saltes at Offensive Tackle.

“Teton could be a heck of a defensive lineman, but he may be able to walk over there like right now and start for us on the offensive line, you know we think that much of him. You know, it’s like Christmas came early for Saga and DeBesse by getting a Teton Saltes to walk over there on offense. We are not putting him over there to be a backup, you know we are going to force every second of it because he is very very talented”, said UNM Head Football Coach Bob Davie.

Teton’s athletic ability and attitude towards making this position change, should make this transition smoother. It is a shock though as the Lobos did recruit him as a D-Lineman and that is all Teton has played throughout his entire football career.

“I was nervous, still nervous a little bit but it turns out I am kind of a natural at it. So, if I can help the team win in any way I am going to and it turns out the O-line have been wanting me to play since I got here. They just never really said anything, but I couldn’t ask for a better group of guys to get me through this”, said Teton Saltes.