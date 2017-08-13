SWAT situation ends peacefully in Northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a SWAT situation in the Northwest part of town closed streets in the area of Irving and Golf Course for a short time Sunday.

Police say someone was threatening to commit suicide by cop, and has a loaded gun.

APD had the person “contained” inside a perimeter as the department’s SWAT team zeroed in on the subject.

Police were advising people stay away from the area, as the suicidal person was considered to be a danger to the public.

Shortly after 4 p.m. the suspect was taken into custody without incident.