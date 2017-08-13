State Police: Crashed airplane, body found near Trujillo

TRUJILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say a plane guessed to have crashed four days ago, has been found along with its only occupant.

The plane was located near Trujillo, N.M., east of Las Vegas, just short of a private airfield.

Police say there was one elderly man on board who was found dead. His identity is unknown.

State Police says the crash site was difficult to find because wrong coordinates of its New Mexico destination were initially given from its airfield where it took off in Texas.

When better information later came in, search and rescue teams here were able to locate it Sunday.