SSN: Cowboys Lose 2nd Preseason Game 13-10 in Los Angeles

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Dallas Cowboys lost their 2nd preseason game on Saturday night in Los Angeles to the Rams 13-10. LA’s Jared Goff led the Rams in a game opening touchdown drive, and then back up kicker Travis Coons would nail a 36 yard field goal in the 4th to take a 13-10 lead.

Dak Prescott, Dez Bryant and Ezekiel Elliot did not get playing time for the Cowboys on Saturday night. Rookie QB Cooper Rush did stand out on Saturday though, as he led a 6 play 82 yard drive that was capped off with a 25 yard touchdown to Rico Gathers. His sole TD made the score 10-10 after the PAT.

Rush finished 9-11 in passing with 104 yards and 1 TD. Starter Kellen Moore went 8-17 in passing with 69 yards, and craft veteran Luke McCown went 6-13 with 31 yards.

The Cowboys will be back in preseason action in Dallas next Saturday taking on the Indianapolis Colts at 5pm.