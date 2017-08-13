Skilled photographers help find shelter dogs new homes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ‘A picture is worth a thousand words.’ It’s a statement that rings true with the hundreds of photos taken by volunteer photographers every month at Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare shelters.

Staff there say the pictures make all the difference when it comes to finding their dogs new homes. Every photo shoot requires a little preparation to make sure the subject is looking their best.

“Some of the girls, they get nice little bows,” explained a volunteer.

Every month, photographers take their skills to the city’s animal shelters and without charge, they make the magic happen.

“The photograph that’s taken when the dog comes in to the shelter is always the dog looks scared and is cowering so that’s why we do this here to get them outside,” explained photographer Brad Melton.

Animal Welfare Director Paul Caster says these professional photos are invaluable

“It makes a huge difference, we see our adoptions go up the day after we post these things,” he explained.

Just like some celebrities, it takes a team – from handlers, to “wardrobe” and lots of squeaky toys.

“It’s actually very difficult to photograph the dogs,” Melton said.

“I think it’s a talent that our volunteers and photographers have,” explained photographer Helga Carter.

Along with the photos posted on social media to attract intentional adopters is the dog’s story. That’s where Barbara Evans steps in.

“The photos capture the person’s eye but the stories capture their heart,” she said.

These volunteers say they are dog lovers first, which makes combining their two passions incredibly rewarding.

“The shelter life is very traumatic for the dogs, anyone who has pets understands that they have emotions and feelings just like we do,” Melton explained.

“When I see that a dog got adopted or went to rescue, that’s all I need. That is my joy,” Carter said.

Animal Welfare says these photographers are just one example of ways their volunteers help local pets find new homes.

They say they are in great need of more volunteers in all parts of the shelters. How you can help, here.