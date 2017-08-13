Silver Star Nation’s Babe Laufenberg chats with Dallas Linebacker Sean Lee

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- 2-time Pro Bowl Linebacker Sean Lee is entering his 7th season with the Dallas Cowboys. The now veteran of this Dallas defense did not participate in the team’s 13-10 loss on Saturday to the Los Angeles Rams, as he was sidelined in practice earlier in the week.

He left Thursdays practice with reported hamstring tightness. The severity of his injury is unknown at this point, but the team does not seem too worried about it. Before that injury on Thursday, Silver Star Nations Babe Laufenberg caught up with Lee and talked about goals, career expectations, and of course Dallas Cowboy football