Santa Fe veterans honored for their service in the Vietnam

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – This weekend, a ceremony was held to honored Santa Fe veterans who died serving their country in Vietnam.

Mayor Javier Gonzales, along with city councilors and local vets’ organizations, gathered in John Griego Park Saturday.

The fallen vets’ family members were joined by dozens of community members to re-dedicate the veterans’ memorial at the park.

“It’s incredibly important that we break out of our routines, our patterns, of just recognizing our servicemen and women on Veterans Day and Memorial Day, because if we only celebrate you twice a year, it’s too easy to forget what we owe you,” said Mayor Javier Gonzales.

Eighteen Santa Fe vets were honored this weekend. Seventeen of them died fighting in Vietnam and one went missing in action.