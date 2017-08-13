Ryan Howard is now an Albuquerque Isotope

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The news was announced on Saturday that the Colorado Rockies had agreed to a minor league deal with first baseman Ryan Howard, and that night the former NL MVP was in an Isotope uniform.

37 year old Howard did not get any playing time on Saturday, but the hope has to be that he still has some pop left in his bat. Howard hasn’t played in the majors since 2016, but with the playoffs approaching the Rockies could use more power in their lineup.

Howard is of course known for his 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies where he racked up 382 home runs, was an NL Rookie of the year and an MVP. This will be his 2nd minor league deal as he signed a contract with the Braves organization in April, but after just 11 games was released.