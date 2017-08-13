Ryan Howard goes 1 for 6 in Isotopes 22-1 victory

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Ryan Howard made his Isotope debut on Sunday night in game 3 with the Fresno Grizzlies. Howard looked shaky at the plate on Sunday night, but he did showcase some power in the 3rd inning with a very long double off of the wall in right center. He would finish his night going 1 for 6 at the plate, but the Topes would go off in this record setting game.

They won by the largest margin in franchise history defeating Fresno 22-1. They racked up 24 hits and just laid it on the Grizzlies on Sunday night. The Topes and Grizzlies will wrap up their series on Monday at 6:35 pm.