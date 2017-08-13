Persistent thieves forcing Albuquerque homeowner to move

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque homeowner says his car has been broken into five times just this year, despite his efforts to ward off thieves.

“It’s a terrible way to wake up in the morning, but unfortunately it was really familiar,” said Rob, who didn’t want to be fully identified in fear for his safety.

Rob has been living in his Southeast Albuquerque home for four years, but this fourth year, in particular, has been much different. On Thursday, thieves targeted his car again.

“There was activity in my driveway in the middle of the night, and saw three people breaking into my car,” he said.

Rob’s security cameras caught three crooks making their way into his car around 2:00 a.m.

Luckily, all they did was create a mess.

“They really didn’t take anything, I mean I think I had one little pocket knife in there that they took. They took like a car charger for my phone. So really some kind of dinky items,” he said.

This was the fifth time his car has been broken into this year. After the first incident, Rob says he ramped up the security around his home and kept increasing his technology after each following incident. That included getting the cameras that captured this latest break in.

“We’ve lived here four years and there was no problem the first three years. This last year there’s just been a crime wave throughout our neighborhood,” he said.

With few ideas left on how to handle this now persistent problem, he and his family felt they only had one option left.

“We’re getting out of here! We’re moving into another neighborhood,” Rob said.

He’s hoping to leave this frustrating issue behind.

“You might get 100 bucks out of something. If you want a hundred bucks, I’ll give you a hundred bucks. More than anything else it’s just a waste of everybody’s time,” said Rob.

Rob admits his car was unlocked this last time, but he says it was because he didn’t realize his key fob was broken when he thought he locked the car.

All five incidents have been reported to police and Rob says he has yet to hear of the thieves getting caught.