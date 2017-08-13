‘Kutz for Kidz’ helps prepare students for the new school year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With less than 24 hours before many students are due back in class, families took advantage of last minute free haircuts on Sunday.

Members of the Isotopes pitched in at the “Kutz for Kidz” event on Sunday, and it wasn’t just about haircuts. Kids also picked up donated school supplies.

“I make ends meet, but I don’t have extra to go get brand new school school supplies, backpacks, for the most part, I usually cut his hair because we can’t afford haircuts,” said Ian Vandermy, a father.

The event took place at the Isleta Recreation Center.