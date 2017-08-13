John’s Sunday Evening Forecast

After an active Sunday, storms will diminish and make way for gradually clearing skies for most of the state overnight. Another around of showers and storms are on the way for Monday, with the high terrain favored for the most action. Storms will also focus across the east.

Drier air will work its way into the state through the middle part of the week, leading to fewer and fewer storms with each passing day through Thursday. A back door cold front will help recharge the east with moisture leading into the weekend.