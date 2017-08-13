Couple working at Walmart caught stealing from the store

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple working at Walmart was busted for stealing from the store.

Albuquerque Police says on Thursday, a Walmart Loss Prevention employee from the store at Eubank near I-40 contacted officers.

He told officers he watched recent surveillance video and saw two employees, Jennifer Pena and Joel Romero, steal two cell phones from the store.

Pena used her employee key to access the phones, then put them in her pants.

Romero was the alleged ‘lookout’ as the crime happened. The two are said to be dating.

When Pena was arrested for embezzlement at Walmart on Friday, police say they found meth on her. She appeared in court on Saturday.

“I do find it unfortunate, Ms. Pena, that you have absolutely no criminal history and your first encounter with law enforcement, you now have a felony pending. You may need to reconsider, Ms. Pena, the choices that you are making,” said Judge Christine Rodriguez.

Because of that lack of criminal history, the judge released Pena on her own recognizance.